POA Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. POA has a total market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,234,995 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
