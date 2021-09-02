Bbva USA Purchases New Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Globe Life by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 5,056.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 4.1% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 144,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Globe Life by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $95.50 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

