Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

