Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Craig Safian Sells 4,267 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IT stock opened at $309.31 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $312.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Gartner by 251.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 113.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gartner by 10.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

