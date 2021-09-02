Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Devina A. Rankin Sells 33,115 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waste Management Company Profile
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.