Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Devina A. Rankin Sells 33,115 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.