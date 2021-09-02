Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.96.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

