Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,194 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,964,730.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $275.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $1,417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

