ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov Sells 266,514 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $17,366,052.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $64.96 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

