Pigeoncoin Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $23,240.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004932 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

