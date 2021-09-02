Vidya (VIDYA) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $9.76 million and $215,413.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidya has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00137405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00817872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047949 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,350,926 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

