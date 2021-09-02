Monolith Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monolith has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $5,164.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

