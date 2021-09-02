Douglas N. Armer Sells 635 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $20,758.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas N. Armer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Douglas N. Armer sold 632 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $20,306.16.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,218,000 after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,829,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

