Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.10.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $308.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.30 and its 200 day moving average is $226.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $321.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.