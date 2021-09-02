Insider Buying: Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Buys 19,480 Shares of Stock

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Mark Hine purchased 19,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,752.80 ($11,966.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

Get Perenti Global alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Perenti Global’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.