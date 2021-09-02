Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $292,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after acquiring an additional 973,357 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $291,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $1,854,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

