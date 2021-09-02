Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Conference Calls

