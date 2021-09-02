Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 485 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Eaton by 108.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 24.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $166.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

