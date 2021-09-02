Oxen Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $41.47 million and approximately $121,371.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,108.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.42 or 0.07522542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $673.39 or 0.01343869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00373433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00136670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00611332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.55 or 0.00388265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.11 or 0.00357454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,177,484 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

