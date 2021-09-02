Signata (SATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.76 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Signata has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Signata has a market cap of $1.76 million and $382,899.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00139736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00816990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,836,266 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SATAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.