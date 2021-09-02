Kleros Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $106.32 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015711 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.66 or 0.00715746 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 614,469,757 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

