Decentral Games (DG) Price Tops $358.58 on Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $112.84 million and $9.07 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $358.58 or 0.00715585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00132219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00157059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.43 or 0.07552174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,954.78 or 0.99689344 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00812059 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,679 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.