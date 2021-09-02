B. Riley Boosts Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $15.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.52. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 221,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

