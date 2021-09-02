Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

RXT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.56. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after buying an additional 991,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after buying an additional 391,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 673,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after buying an additional 687,338 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after buying an additional 381,781 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

