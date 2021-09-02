Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $505.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $158,467. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

