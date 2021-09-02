Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. 17,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 8,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

About Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)

Dynasil Corp. of America develops manufactures and markets detection, sensing, and analysis technology products for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Optics, Innovation & Development and Biomedical. The Optics segment encompasses four business units Dynasil Fused Silica, Evaporated Metal Films, Hilger Crystals which manufactures commercial products, including optical crystals for sensing in the security and medical imaging markets, as well as optical components, optical coatings and optical materials for scientific instrumentation and other applications.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.