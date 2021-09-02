iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48.

