MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 812 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.