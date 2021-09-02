Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 143 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,459.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,316.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.