FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,020 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $122.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

