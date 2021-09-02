Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,579 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,400 shares of company stock worth $28,014,820. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

NYSE APH opened at $76.34 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

