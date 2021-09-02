Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $251.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65. Oracle has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

