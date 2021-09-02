C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $146.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 129.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Shares of AI opened at $53.11 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $1,560,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $3,385,960.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock valued at $345,305,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in C3.ai by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

