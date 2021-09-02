Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Hamborner REIT in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR:HAB opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $718.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. Hamborner REIT has a 12 month low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 12 month high of €9.55 ($11.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.02.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.