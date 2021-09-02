Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.