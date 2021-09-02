PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 101.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,513 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $60,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC opened at $122.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.41. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

