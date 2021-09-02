PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 23,035 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $66,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $226.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.