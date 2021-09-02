Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.