iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

SUSB opened at $26.04 on Thursday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.

