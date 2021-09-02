iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTJ opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $26.73.

