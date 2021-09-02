Swiss National Bank Has $140.75 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 257,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Yum! Brands worth $140,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.