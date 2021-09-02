Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,625 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of General Mills worth $151,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 40.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

General Mills stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

