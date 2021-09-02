North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,980.00

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,980 ($65.06) and last traded at GBX 4,957.80 ($64.77), with a volume of 1185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,980 ($65.06).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,797.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,354.53. The stock has a market cap of £694.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.

In related news, insider Charles Wake purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,358 ($65,793.05).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

