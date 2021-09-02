Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

BRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

BRX opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

