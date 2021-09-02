Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Up 13.8% in August

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 846,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNVR opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UNVR. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

