Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,830,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 18,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lufax by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Lufax by 33.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 382,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

NYSE:LU opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Lufax has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

