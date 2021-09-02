Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

RFL stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $738.32 million, a PE ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. Rafael has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 414.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, CEO Howard S. Jonas acquired 112,561 shares of Rafael stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rafael by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rafael by 4.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rafael by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rafael by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rafael by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.