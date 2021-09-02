PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $96,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $297.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.61. The company has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $298.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

