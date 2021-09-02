Short Interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Increases By 22.3%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,500,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 25,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of LI stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -190.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth approximately $17,596,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Li Auto by 3,049.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,311,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,827,000 after buying an additional 1,269,965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 118.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,368 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. dropped their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

