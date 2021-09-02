Short Interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Increases By 22.3%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,500,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 25,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of LI stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -190.44.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth approximately $17,596,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Li Auto by 3,049.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,311,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,827,000 after buying an additional 1,269,965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 118.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,368 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
