Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Up 22.9% in August

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

BBDC stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. Research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 58,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

