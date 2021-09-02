TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 786,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

NYSE:TMST opened at $13.45 on Thursday. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMST shares. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 90,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after buying an additional 271,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.